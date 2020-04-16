SA food chain turns to crowdfunding to survive amid lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - A national food chain has turned to crowdfunding in an effort to stay afloat and save about 600 jobs. Anat, popular for their falafels and shawarmas, has turned to the crowdfunding website GoFundMe in an effort to remain afloat after they shut their doors when the country went into lockdown. Gilli Apter, the daughter of founders Anat and Menachem Apter, started crowdfunding after she got the idea from a friend. “I got the idea from a friend in New York City, who said that is what restaurants there are doing to support their staff and to keep businesses going. “I was sceptical, because I thought GoFundMe was mainly for charities or start-ups. She showed me how many food businesses are doing it in America, and I thought it would work for us,” Apter said.

She said her friend made her realise that asking for help was important.

“She made me realise that people don’t know what you are going through. You need to ask for help. This is a business that people love, and you can get a community to come together and save the business. So many businesses are getting help from the government, banks and landlords, and I thought let’s also try to reach out to the community and see if we can get some help,” she said.

Apter added that the company had also applied for government funding and was still waiting for a response.

The business is trying to raise an ambitious R3million in donations. By Wednesday afternoon, they had made about R47000. Anat has evolved from its beginning at the Bruma Lake flea market in 1992 to 25 franchises and two bakeries, with a staff of about 600. It also has branches in Cape Town.

However, Apter said it might not survive if they did not raise the necessary funds.

“We might not survive past April. It is so hard to tell. If the lockdown ends at the end of April, what happens in May?

“People ask how a thing can fall apart so quickly. The margins are so tight.

“If you take a whole month of income from a business the whole thing can collapse. Especially if you think about the retail environment in the last year or two. We are in trouble,” Apter said.

The Star