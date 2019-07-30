Heavy-K Drumboss, real name Mkhululi Siqula, was in Botswana over the weekend for his Drumboss Of Africa tour

House DJ Heavy-K Drumboss, real name Mkhululi Siqula, is in hot water with Botswana authorities after he missed a scheduled and paid appearance worth R87000 in 2017. The organisers of the annual New Year’s Eve Morobosi Festival were granted an interim order by the High Court of Botswana in Lobatse on Friday to have Siqula arrested.

Morobosi Entertainment and Bakgopeng Scientific have been in conflict with Siqula after the artist’s no show for the Morobosi Festival at Raselwa Farms in Tswapong Hills although he was allegedly paid R87000. The organisers demanded that Siqula reimburse them.

The court order, which The Star has seen, said the musician had until August 15 at 2pm to appear before the High Court at Lobatse and state why the order should not be made final. Senior assistant registrar Jacqueline Botha at the court ordered that Siqula’s matter be heard as an urgent application.

“That the rule nisi do hereby issued returnable on the 15th August 2019 at 14:00 hours calling on the Respondent [Siqula] to show cause why an order in the following terms should not be made final,” the interim order read.

The warrant of arrest added that Siqula should answer to Bakgopeng Scientific on why the R87000 was not reimbursed to them.

“We command that you take Mkhululi Siqula, if he is found in this country, and safely keep him so that you have him before the above-named High Court at Lobatse on the 15th of August, at 2pm in the afternoon, then and there to answer Bakgopeng Scientific, the applicant where therefore he hath not received money in the amount of R87000 which he is owing and due,” the arrest warrant read.

Siqula, who was in Botswana over the weekend for his Drumboss Of Africa tour, took to Twitter to respond to the matter after the news broke.

“Bro I’m safe! I’ll deal with this legally and the same people will go back to social media to apologise again,” he wrote.

The organisers could not be reached for comment as their phones rang unanswered.

Siqula is not the first entertainer from Mzansi to be pursued by law.

Magesh, whose real name is Tokollo Tshabalala, from kwaito group TKZee could not set foot in Botswana for nearly seven years because he faced the prospect of life in jail following a car crash that claimed the lives of two people in 2001.

Tshabalala’s car allegedly collided head-on with Botswana businesswoman Maria Monyatsi’s car while he was allegedly running away from the police who wanted to question him about a missing number plate near Ledumadumane in Mogoditshane.

In 2008, Tshabalala was acquitted of reckless and negligent driving because there wasn’t enough evidence that he was the driver of the car at the time of the accident.