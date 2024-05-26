SA in crisis ‘due to ANC’s lack of effective leadership’

Selina Mokoena from Soweto, says she was disappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech on Saturday. Mokoena said it was baffling for an organisation that was in power for decades to speak as if it was not in power.

“Ramaphosa says they want to do this and that, they want make sure that we have stable electricity yet they are in government. The only thing they must do is to implement all that they want to,” she said. Mokoena said, even though she was going to vote for the ANC, it needed to implement its policies in order to make the necessary reforms that the country needed. “The ANC has good policies, but lack of leadership we have is what is going to kill and destroy the movement. A vast majority of our people are living in poverty, yet we have the power to change that situation.

“I am truly starting to believe that our President is out of touch with the reality of our people. He’s seriously doesn’t relate with our day-to-day struggles”. Furthermore, the Soweto resident said such thinking was what made people see the MK Party as an alternative, adding that former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema were speaking the language of everyday people. Mokoena was reacting to Ramaphosa’s speech, including promises that the ANC wanted to carry out, do such as providing work opportunities in public works, cleaning and greening programmes, fire-fighting, early childhood development, and the introduction of teacher assistants.

While addressing thousands of ANC supporters, Ramaphosa said the organisation aimed to address the needs of young people and many other unemployed South Africans. “We have a plan to get more South Africans working. Throughout this campaign, in homes, in workplaces and in streets, in villages, townships and suburbs we have met mothers and fathers, grandparents and young people. “So many told us of their struggles to find work and to provide for their families with dignity and pride. Many told us how grateful they were for the social grants that support their children and the R350 that puts bread on the table in times of extreme hardship.