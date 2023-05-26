SA ‘is the Titanic and she’s going down,’ says Siv Ngesi

Johannesburg - Media personality and actor Siv Ngesi has shown consistency in addressing the deepening load-shedding crisis and the necessity of holding the government accountable.
In a recent video he shared, The Woman King star highlighted incompetence as one of the factors sinking South Africa.
“South Africans, you don't need to be a rocket scientist to know that we are in trouble as a country. It's palpable, and you can feel it in the air that we are in k*k. And that is the most South African way to put it. We are like the Titanic, this beautiful ship that everyone spoke about with all its potential, but one way or another, an iceberg was there, and we have definitely gone to the iceberg and we are sinking. And as we are sinking as a country, people are still stealing from this beautiful ship while we are sinking. And I repeat, it is absolutely treason. When we hit the iceberg, it was blatant incompetence. And now the people who put us on the iceberg are still stealing, are incompetent, do not care, and have no plan. We as the people need to pressurise them to have a plan and to implement the plan as people's businesses are failing and people are dying because of this incompetence,” said Ngesi.
Last week, Ngesi made a video pointing out that in the 2024 elections, a change needed to be made.
“I do not believe we South Africans are angry enough,” he said.
“I do not believe we are doing enough. Our government has not been able to keep the lights on for 16 years – it has been that long. Sixteen years of blatant incompetence, 16 years of treason. And they don't come across as being accountable at all. All they do is point fingers and blame people. People are literally dying because they cannot keep machines on that keep them alive.
“Hospitals are struggling. People’s businesses are falling apart. The exchange rate is skyrocketing. Something needs to be done, and we are not angry enough. And we need to do more. Next year will be the most important election of our time, and I am not exaggerating. They can't keep the lights on. A simple thing like keeping the lights on. Enough is enough.”
