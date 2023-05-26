SA ‘is the Titanic and she’s going down,’ says Siv Ngesi

“South Africans, you don't need to be a rocket scientist to know that we are in trouble as a country. It's palpable, and you can feel it in the air that we are in k*k. And that is the most South African way to put it. We are like the Titanic, this beautiful ship that everyone spoke about with all its potential, but one way or another, an iceberg was there, and we have definitely gone to the iceberg and we are sinking. And as we are sinking as a country, people are still stealing from this beautiful ship while we are sinking. And I repeat, it is absolutely treason. When we hit the iceberg, it was blatant incompetence. And now the people who put us on the iceberg are still stealing, are incompetent, do not care, and have no plan. We as the people need to pressurise them to have a plan and to implement the plan as people's businesses are failing and people are dying because of this incompetence,” said Ngesi.

Last week, Ngesi made a video pointing out that in the 2024 elections, a change needed to be made.

“I do not believe we South Africans are angry enough,” he said.