SA Music Industry Council welcomes new SABC CEO

The South African Music Industry Council (SAMIC) has welcomed the appointment of Nomsa Chabeli as the new SABC CEO. Chabeli was general manager of brand and marketing at telecoms giant MTN for four years and marketing director of Massmart-controlled Masscash for a year.

President of SAMIC, Vusi Leeuw, said they are excited to welcome Chabeli, who will be bringing some of her corporate expertise to the embattled state broadcaster, which has not had a CEO for more than four months. “Ms Chabeli’s extensive experience in corporate leadership as a visionary, coupled with her strong sense of patriotism and exceptional leadership qualities, will play a crucial role in stabilising the SABC and turning it around to be a leading broadcaster, once more, with the full support of the government, SABC Board and staff,“ Leeuw said on Monday. There have been complaints that the public broadcaster has not been able to fully exercise its mandate after functioning without aboard for almost year.

In March, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said it was concerned that the public broadcaster remained without a board despite Parliament’s recommendation of qualified candidates. The names of the 12 candidates and an additional three names were approved in the National Assembly in December last year and sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint 12 board members. Leeuw said the music industry body looks forward to working with Chabeli in serving the interests of the country’s music industry.

“As music plays a crucial role in the daily operations of the SABC, SAMIC looks forward to forging a strong partnership with the SABC through Ms Chabeli and her team. The improvement of crucial relations between the SABC and SAMIC will ensure a mutually beneficial environment for both organisations, drive innovation and create a more vibrant music and broadcast landscape in the country. “Her appointment comes at a critical time as we celebrate 30 years of our nation's democracy in 2024. Working together for the success and growth of the music industry and the SABC is essential for driving positive change in our country,” he said. The public broadcaster said its board of directors has confidence in Chabeli’s ability to drive revenue generation, which has been one of the biggest challenges for the SABC in recent years.