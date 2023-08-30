SA on a positive trajectory towards greater gender equality in small business sector

Johannesburg - Executive head of marketing at MiWay, Betty Dube, says that South Africa is on a positive trajectory towards greater gender equality in its small business sector. Dube has said that great strides are being made in the realm of entrepreneurship.

According to the latest Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs Index (MIWE), South Africa’s rankings have improved over the last year, both in terms of the cultural perceptions of women entrepreneurs and their competitiveness. Dube said that South Africa also performed relatively well in terms of the progress women have made, despite a degree of marginalisation as business leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and labour force participants. "It’s important that we recognise and acknowledge these areas of improvement while also honing our efforts on formulating practical solutions to the hurdles that still need to be overcome," said Dube.

Dube said that as part of MiWay’s MiBusinessAssist support service, they offer legal advice and labour-related guidance. "This allows our clients to access expert advice on matters such as risk management, union negotiations, and retrenchments. This type of support can be a lifeline when internal disputes arise or entrepreneurs need help entering into legal agreements," added Dube. She also said tender-related support is also invaluable to entrepreneurs in South Africa.

"By assisting clients in this regard, we can eliminate some of the administrative burden involved with applying for contracts and assist business owners in compiling the necessary documentation," she said. Dube said that women need to be encouraged to make valuable connections and interface with people who have realised their business goals and can provide guidance to do the same. "Building relationships takes time, effort, and resources, but when it becomes a focal point, relationships can become building blocks for longevity as a businessperson, particularly in highly competitive markets," she said.