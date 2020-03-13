SA police and Interpol hand wanted fugitive over to Botswana

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - A Botswana national who has just served an eight year sentence for a string of crimes in South Africa has been handed back to her country to stand trial for similar offences there. The South African police together with Interpol handed Ntombi Nono Lesego Aboulela, 33, back to her country on Thursday. The handover was done at the Skipadshek Border Post near Zeerust where the Botswana authorities were waiting. Upon entering Botswana, Aboulela will be tried for the crimes she committed there before fleeing to South Africa. Botswana had been waiting for Aboulela to finish her sentence in South Africa as she had skipped the country before she could be hauled before court to face charges she is accused of.

Colonel Brenda Muridili said for the past eight years Aboulela was at at Potchefstroom Prison where she had been serving her sentence for theft of motor vehicles, escape from prison as well as being in possession of of stolen property.

Muridili, however, could not say how many vehicles Aboulela had stolen.

The Star understands that Aboulela had committed the crimes in her country then fled to South Africa after realising that Botswana Police were hot on her heels.

While here, she continued committing and was at some point arrested but manager to escape from prison.

However, she ended up behind bars after being caught red-handed while stealing a car in Potchefstroom.

She was arrested and it was found that she was also wanted in her native Botswana for similar crimes.

The Star