SA rallied behind matrics, says pupil

South Africans have been urged to keep up the positive attitudes and relentless support to the matric class of 2024 just as they have offered previous year’s matric learners. Some of the learners from the class of 2023 said although getting through matric was just as difficult as they had anticipated, the encouraging support and motivation given to them by complete strangers upon learning that they were in matric was a much-welcome boost.

This was especially the case for 18-year-old Boledi Malapane of Parktown Girls High, who says she appreciated how the whole country had rallied behind them from start to finish. “Whenever I would tell someone that I was in matric, they would almost always offer me words of support and immense encouragement, and it really meant a lot to me. I hope they keep doing the same for others because they have no idea how much it means to us.” Looking back at her journey, Boledi says matric felt worse than it actually was, because thinking about it now she realised that this was actually her best high school year despite the pressure to perform.

“It was really fun as we did a lot of events and there were many good memories that came from that year. I was scared and nervous, but now it feels like it wasn’t that bad. “Matric was everything like they said it would be. It was difficult in terms of academics, but I expected it. The prelims also taught me a lot because I realised then that I needed to be more prepared and manage my time better.” Boledi says even though there were a few bumps along the way, she managed to get through it by praying and confiding in her mother when things got a little tough.

The youngster says while she expected to do well in her finals as she had always been a top performer throughout her schooling career, she was worried about her English results as it always proved difficult for her. “It’s crazy, but English has always been my Achilles heel because while others have a better grasp of English, history and other subjects, I have a more maths and science brain. “It sounds cliché, but time management is very important. I would say to the class of 2024 to make tomorrow easier for themselves by doing things now, but most importantly to learn to accept help when they need it as they don’t have to do it alone.”