SA rallies behind matriculants as they start writing their final exams

As thousands of matriculants across the country prepare to sit for their final examinations next week, different organisations continue to shower them with best wishes.

According to the Public Servants Association (PSA), the exams are a watershed event in the lives of young students, reflecting the culmination of years of hard work, devotion, and determination. “The PSA recognises the challenges and pressures that come with this phase, and wants to assure every matriculant that their efforts have not gone unnoticed. “The PSA wishes every matriculant success, confidence, and the ability to showcase their true potential during the upcoming exams. We look forward to celebrating your achievements as you embark on the next exciting phase of your lives, contributing to the economy of South Africa.”

The Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana, also shared empowering messages to all learners writing their end-of-year examinations, particularly the matriculants. Ngodwana says the final assessment for this group of pupils marks the end of one huge chapter of their schooling life and the beginning of a new era. “Twelve years of primary education is a long time, and it’s a blessing to see them sticking it out till the end. We know there are many young people who get held back by life’s challenges and never reach matriculation level. I would like to wish all those who will be sitting for their Grade 12 final exams this year all the very best, and I hope that they continue doing those last-minute brush-up preparations,” said Ngodwana.