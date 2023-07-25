SA rallies behind Xolani Khumalo, encouraging him to get deeper into the trail of drug dealers

Johannesburg - There is a new man in town who has vowed to combat the growing pandemic of drugs that continues to sweep through South Africa. Sizokuthola host Xolani Khumalo is doing the Lord’s work by cleaning the streets and ensuring that drug hot spots are exposed.

Khumalo, who has received numerous death threats, has put his foot down to shape South Africa into a drug-free country despite the dangers of confronting feared drug lords. In the past few months, he has been moving from city to city, busting drug lords masquerading behind high walls and ensuring they account for their actions. Viewers have also thrown their weight behind the popular show, despite recent reports involving a man who died during a drug raid.

“We understand that during the bust, which was conducted within the confines of the law, the suspected drug dealer, now deceased, who was now known as Robert ‘Kicks’ Varrie, resisted co-operating with the lawful instructions of the recognised members of the community policing forum, who were dressed in their uniforms and had their credentials. Following persistence by the members of the community policing forum, the deceased agreed to hand over the illegal drugs that he had been hiding at the premises,” Moja Love explained the incident. “The show continues to work with law-enforcement agencies, and in each of the shows, case numbers are shared, including that the suspects are or were handed over to the authorities for further investigations and legal processes.” The show further revealed that it would co-operate with any investigations that may be initiated and sent its condolences to the deceased’s family.

Politicians have also shown support, with many, such as the ATM’s Vuyo Zungula, calling for security and protection for the spirited crew. “I am writing to draw your immediate attention to a matter of utmost urgency concerning the safety and security of the host and crew members of the television show Sizokuthola, on Moja Love, and the lack of prosecution of the drug dealers exposed by Sizokuthola, a show primarily focused on exposing drug dealers in our Xolani, as a result of his courageous work as the host of Sizokuthola, has become the target of numerous threats to his life.” Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has also spoken out about the impact of drugs in South Africa.

“Well, done, @MojaLove #Sizokthola. Drugs are destroying our nation! This is the content we as a government must support.” Action SA’s Herman Mashaba raised his voice on social media about the widespread use of drugs, pointing out that it was destroying communities. “Drug dealers destroying our families and communities will find no sympathy within the ActionSA family. Just accept to live with that in mind.