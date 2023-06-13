SA ranks as 10th worst country in the world for unhealthy lifestyle habits

Johannesburg - South Africa has been ranked the tenth-worst country for unhealthy lifestyle habits. It also recorded the highest rates of sexually transmitted disease (STD) prevalence in the study at 37 273 out of 100 000 people, which massively impacted the score.

Engaging in unprotected sexual activity can be very risky, especially if you are not in a committed monogamous relationship. Having unprotected sex with multiple partners exponentially increases the risk of contracting an STD, which can be unpleasant for those infected and can have lasting health implications. "By looking at which countries have the highest levels of STD prevalence, we can infer that rates of unprotected sex are also high in those locations." "South Africa has the highest rate of STD prevalence at 37,273 people per 100,000, which is 294% higher than in Israel, where the lowest rate of 9,455 cases per 100,000 people was recorded."

"They also had the tenth-highest obesity rate at 28.3% of the population and the 14th-highest inactivity rate. However, South Africa scored 14th lowest on alcohol consumption and 15th lowest on smoking rates at 16.6% of the population." Despite recording the 14th lowest alcohol consumption, research conducted in 2018 by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), revealed an estimated 5 to 6 million South Africans suffer from alcohol addiction or abuse. This accounts for 10% to 12% of the population. Aside from the immediate dangers of alcohol intake, such as impaired judgment and an increased chance of accidents, the long-term consequences of alcohol on the body are severe and can be lethal.