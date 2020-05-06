SA records new cases of medical condition thought to have been eliminated in 2002

For the first four months of the year, the country's hospitals recorded seven suspected tetanus cases, a medical condition thought to have been eliminated in 2002. According to the monthly communique of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the NCID had been notified of seven cases of tetanus in the country but it said there was no reason to worry. “Tetanus is a medical condition caused by the bacterium Clostridium tetani. It typically presents as painful muscle spasms. Infection can result in serious complications, including death, in the absence of adequate management. Infection occurs when wounds or animal bites are infected with tetanus spores,” the NICD says. South Africa is considered to have eliminated maternal and neonatal tetanus in 2002. A country is certified as having eliminated neonatal tetanus if there is less than one case per 1000 live births in every district a year. Despite the new cases, the rate of neonatal tetanus in South Africa remains below this threshold. Between 2014 and last year, there were seven neonatal tetanus cases in South Africa.

Of the seven cases reported between January 1 and April 21, two were suspected neonatal tetanus, both from Mpumalanga.

“The first suspected neonatal tetanus case was born in Bushbuckridge Clinic, Ehlanzeni District. The tetanus vaccination status of the mother was unknown. An unknown substance was placed on the newborn’s umbilical cord. This child is alive and doing well.

“The second case was born in Middelburg Hospital, Nkangala District. The mother was not given tetanus toxoid during pregnancy. A coin and an unknown substance from a traditional healer were placed on the umbilical cord. The child died following admission,” the communique says.

Primary vaccination against tetanus is given at six weeks, 10 weeks and 14 weeks, and at 18 months of age in the South African childhood immunisation schedule. A booster is given at six years and at 12 years of age. A tetanus vaccine may be given to pregnant women to protect the unborn baby.

The communique says the other five suspected tetanus cases ranged in age from five to 66 years, comprising one confirmed case and four cases pending classification.

There is no laboratory test for tetanus and cases are classified after reviewing medical records.