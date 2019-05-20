South African mining magnate Mzi Khumalo. File picture: Independent Media

Johannesburg - The cash-strapped Zimbabwean economy looks set for a further battering following a staggering R1.9 billion lawsuit against the “corrupt” Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) filed by the embattled country’s biggest gold producer. Mzi Khumalo, chairperson of miner Metallon Corporation, confirmed to The Star that his company had launched legal action against the RBZ to recoup $132 million (R1.9bn) - in an alleged lack of payment for the gold that the company had produced.

“We have started legal proceedings against the RBZ, particularly the governor, John Mangudya, demanding specific performance (action).

“We are doing this because we feel the treatment we have received from the concerned authorities has been driven by corruption and a sense of impunity, for which we believe there is no end in sight,” Khumalo asserted.

The Star has seen the legal notice served on the Reserve Bank and its subsidiary Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR), which is Zimbabwe’s only licensed gold dealer in terms of the country’s January 2014 monetary policy statement, where Metallon claimed that between December 2016 and March this year it had lost $82m because the central bank had allegedly paid it only a third of what the company was apparently owed.

Metallon said 2000 of its employees had lost their jobs from the losses it incurred from the alleged non-payment.

“The people who suffer most are Metallon employees who no longer have jobs.

“First, they were victims of hyper- inflation under the (country’s) previous regime.

“And now they have lost their livelihoods. We had no other recourse but to take decisive action,” Khumalo said.

Metallon’s main gripe was being paid in Zimbabwe’s new real-time gross settlement (RTGS) dollar, even though the company had quoted its invoices in US dollars.

The RTGS came into effect in March after Zimbabwe ditched the contentious bond note.

Metallon added that this had caused a disparity in purchasing power.

The Star has seen a spreadsheet breakdown of the losses that Metallon claimed it had suffered at its four gold mines, which amounted to $131.75m.

The breakdown was attached in the legal notice to the RBZ, where Metallon claimed that the losses suffered from the central bank and FPR were directly as a result of both authorities being “in breach of their legal duty” by failing to pay the company in US dollars.

On Friday, The Star contacted Khumbulani Shirichena, from the RBZ’s public relations and secretariat division, who refused to comment over the phone and said that emailed questions should be sent and they would answer by Sunday afternoon.

“It is always better to have something in written form than verbal communication,” Shirichena said.

However, he hadn’t answered at the time of publication.

Peter Magaramombe, FPR’s head of finance and company secretary, would not comment on the legal action, saying he would respond by email by Sunday afternoon. However, he had not done so hours later at night.