SA wives longing for husbands separated from them by lockdown

While many couples are complaining about being stuck at home with their loved ones because of the current lockdown, others have had to deal with the frustrations and heartache of their foreign partners who cannot return to South Africa. Since the government imposed strict lockdown regulations in March, there has been a limited movement of travellers into the country amid the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has since infected more than 300000 people in the country. Sandy Topley met her husband six years ago on a cruise ship they were both working on in Alaska. “I can tell you it was magical, it was love at first sight,” said the 40-year-old Capetonian. The couple married three years later at the Diamant Estate in Paarl. Now, with the pandemic lockdown on day 113, Topley is grappling with her own countdown to reunite with her Australian husband, Russell Clarke.

“It’s been nine months two days and 22 hours since I last saw him,” she told The Star on Thursday.

Topley was prepared to be without her husband for six months as he took on his post as head chef for a cruise ship sailing through Europe until April.

“They left Cape Town in October after a two-month holiday. I could not travel as I hurt my ankle so we prepared for the six-month break, not for something this long.”

With restrictions in place that don’t allow for international travel, Clarke is unable to return to join Topley until the lockdown is eventually lifted.

Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said Dirco was solely responsible for South African citizens stranded abroad.

“I have trouble sleeping at night. Sometimes I just feel like screaming because this is so unfair. We are married and the South African government won’t allow him to come home,” said Topley.

While some were complaining about being stuck with their partners for so long, Topley would give anything to have her husband close.

“I have been in contact with a few private agencies and also the Australian High Commission in Pretoria. I tried to get him a spousal visa but that’s not possible. He never needed a visa because our vacation was always two months and he could stay in the country for up to 90 days without one.”

Clarke and Topley are part of a global network of binational couples who have signed a petition to get governments to allow them to reunite with their families after being separated by the pandemic.

Through the Love Is Not Tourism movement, the petition asks that foreign spouses, life-time partners, and lovers be allowed to enter the country to reunite with their South African partners under specific conditions. These included proof of a partnership in the form of a marriage certificate, valid relatives visa, proof of social life (photos, emails or messages), a negative Covid-19 test, valid international medical insurance, the possibility to acquire a seat on a repartition flight to South Africa and meeting the conditions under the travel visa request.

Another woman who also met her partner on a cruise ship has not seen her Dutch partner since January.

“He has been in contact with the South African embassy in Spain and the embassy in Holland. He has been trying to get to me because I can’t travel. He keeps getting the same answers.”

The couple work on ships and only holiday in South Africa or his home country and have never settled in a specific country, something they planned to change this year.

“I am pregnant and having the baby in September and he can't get here.”

The last time they were together they were in Holland and she had come home to announce the pregnancy. The borders were closed shortly after that and the couple has spent the last six months communicating over social media.

If the lockdown is still in place by the time she is due to give birth, she will only be able to register herself as the parent of the child.

The Love Is Not Tourism website stresses the importance of having loved ones around during this pandemic.

“We, as international lovers of families, urge governments of all states to amend their travel restrictions. This is not just about a summer holiday, it is about mental health and the future of people all around the world.”

The website tracks the countries that have allowed for reunions and the ones that are still in the process of petitions. Using the #LoveIsNotTourism and #LoveIsEssential hashtags the global network aims to get the attention of news platforms about the plight. For Topley, it may mean spending her upcoming 41st birthday alone.