SAB launches a digital game to change beer perceptions

Johannesburg - To create awareness and understanding of the economic impact and contribution of the beer industry within the alcohol industry, South African Breweries (SAB) has launched a digital game. Its latest campaign is an engaging word puzzle game named SABeerdle.

It is reported that consumers will need to derive clues from the Oxford Economics report, published by SAB. The game, which has been described as easy to navigate, gives consumers the chance to win beer for a year and can be downloaded at https://social.nexd.com/sabbeerdle. Sphe Vundla, Corporate Brand Director at SAB, spoke about the campaign and said: ‘’There is a misperception that all alcohol is the same, and this is simply not true. Beer is unique in that it is a drink of moderation with low or no alcohol options. Beer is natural, inclusive, and local: it is a powerful force for good made from natural ingredients that power the agricultural sector; it is enjoyed in a broad range of social occasions, meeting diverse consumer needs; and finally, the significance of our localization commitments, which make us a Proudly South African company, underpin the value delivered to our ‘seed to sip’ beer economy.’’

Vundla further added that the basis of their policies was to assist people to see beer differently: ‘’Helping people to see beer differently by appreciating our economic impact is the basis for our ongoing public policy discussions. We believe that more can be done to ensure that regulatory certainty becomes a new norm that helps us to build on the investments we have already committed to economic growth.’’ In May, the company took its message of responsible drinking to Baragwanath taxi rank with its national radio drama series and an industrial theatre activation. ‘’We know that well-executed activations have the potential to generate engagement and education, so our aim was to amplify our message of responsible drinking and to land this key information in an entertaining way.’’