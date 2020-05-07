SAB may need to dump 400m bottles of alcohol worth R150m down the drain

Johannesburg - The South African Breweries say they will be forced to destroy 400 million bottles of alcohol by dumping it down the drains in the coming weeks if the government does not allow them to transport it to their offsite facilities. The total loss to the company would be R150-million. The company has confirmed that the alcohol was in different stages of fermentation when lockdown went into place and as things stand it's ready for consumption. However, as the sale of alcohol is banned during the lockdown it can't be sold or moved which means it will have to be destroyed as it can't be kept longer than what is allowed. SAB's Corporate Affairs Vice President Zoleka Lisa said the brewery has made an appeal to a governmental board to have the alcohol bottled and moved so that it doesn't have to be destroyed.

"The matter has not formally gone to court. It's just an appeal to a governmental board. There hasn't been any legal action; it's more a plea of goodwill that they don't want to destroy all of the alcohol.

"SAB are not legally allowed to store brewed beer once it reaches a certain capacity. Once breweries reach permissible limits, the alcohol needs to be stored on offsite SAB owned facilities. As the movement of alcohol is not permissible – the beer would in this unique instance need to be destroyed," Lisa said

"If the plea to move the alcohol is rejected, SAB risk losing 400 million bottles worth of beer in current liquid inventory which will prevent SAB from operating at full capacity for at least four months.

"The alcohol will literally be down drains but because of the sheer amount of it, there's no other way of doing it without impacting the environment. For environment purposes it will take 20 weeks to do it," she said.

Lisa said if they were to discard the alcohol, they would be forced to operate at about 50 percent capacity for four months.

"This would mean the loss of about 2 000 jobs, half of SAB’s frontline workforce. Another 75,000 jobs would be negatively impacted through the company’s domestic supply chain."

