The Twitter rant of a local brand communication strategist who claimed that he designed the SABC 1 logo and didn’t get paid for his work has backfired on him. Romeo Malepe, 38, from Glenvista, south of Joburg, took to Twitter on Monday night claiming that had he designed SABC 1’s 2006 logo but was never paid for the project.

However, the chief executive of the company where Malepe worked at the time said the company was paid for the project and Malepe had no claim to the logo because the strategy was done as a team.

“My name Romeo Malepe, designer of the @Official_SABC1 logo and I’ve never gotten paid for it (sic). Till this day. I have never seen a cent but this logo is all over the place. I designed it in 2006,” Malepe wrote.

The tweet received considerable digital attention with even high-profile Twitter users like UDM leader Bantu Holomisa chiming in.

Some users became suspicious when Malepe could not answer specific questions posed to him. He later said he never had the design registered.

Malepe told The Star that he was trying to get permanent employment from Espiá* Branding & Design at the time the logo was designed.

“There was a pitch for the SABC 1 rebranding. They wanted a communications strap and we went to go do the work and we won,” he said.

He added that the company was eventually liquidated and he did not hear from them again.

“I keep seeing this logo and it’s bothering me that I designed the logo but I didn’t get a cent from this logo,” said Malepe.

He added that someone was getting paid for the logo and it was not him.

The founder and chief executive of Espiá* Branding & Design, Rudi Kruger, told The Star that Malepe did not design the logo on his own.

“We won the SABC account as Espiá* and it was a five-way pitch. It was a massive thing, but what’s he talking about because he was a freelance artist at the studio,” said Kruger.

Malepe added that he attempted to contact the SABC multiple times about the logo issue but he did not receive feedback.

“If they say they don’t want to pay me, that’s fine but they should not use my logo then,” he said.

The designer said he demanded compensation from SABC for his work and would consider taking legal action.

Kruger, however, said the logo didn’t belong to Malepe. The founder of the company which closed down in 2014, said the company was paid for their services.

“He worked on it, but as an employee,” he said.

Kruger added that the company sold the trademarks to SABC, meaning the logo belonged to the public broadcaster.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said the corporation was investigating the matter and could not comment any further at this stage.