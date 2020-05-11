SABC denies reports that it's asking for state bail out

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation has vehemently denied Sunday's media reports that it is seeking another financial bailout from the government. Acting spokeswoman Mmoni Seapolelo said they noted with concern the" incorrect and misleading" article titled “SABC again pleads poverty, cites virus”, published by the Sunday Times newspaper. The article stated that the corporation would on Monday appear before Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications and digital technology to request additional funding, she said. “This is not true. The SABC has not requested any additional funding and has no meeting scheduled with the portfolio committee on this matter. In fact, the SABC will be presenting its 2020/2021 corporate plan to the portfolio committee on Wednesday, 13 May, 2020.”

It was worth noting that the Covid-19 pandemic had had a significant impact on every industry globally, including the broadcasting industry.

Advertising revenues had been slashed across the media industry, causing many media entities to look at cost-cutting mechanisms.

While the pandemic had affected the public broadcaster’s revenue projections for this fiscal year due to the decline in advertising spend, the revenue shortfall figures and forecast losses quoted by the Sunday Times were inaccurate.

The correct forecast numbers would be presented to the portfolio committee in due course, Seapolelo said.

“The SABC would like to state categorically that there is no application for any additional bailout from the Treasury.

“The board remains committed to ensuring that the public service broadcaster fulfils its public service mandate, while striving to be financially sustainable”.