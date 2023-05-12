SACP rebukes conduct of US Ambassador to South Africa

The South African Communist Party (SACP) says that the conduct of US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety leaves a lot to be desired. In a statement, the party said that in defence of South Africa’s democratic national sovereignty and for his hysterically unbecoming behaviour, South Africa must send him packing as a matter of urgency.

“Brigety’s utterances suggest that he may as well be embedded in rogue intelligence operations involved in spying on our country,” read the statement. The SACP said that Brigety accused South Africa of “arming… Russia … with a vessel that landed in Simon’s Town”, further asserting that this was “fundamentally unacceptable”. “Meanwhile, conservative estimates underline that the United States allocated nearly 115 billion dollars actively participating in sponsoring the war in Ukraine, with military hardware and other warfare spending. The amount is rising. Also, it was not South Africa but the United States-dominated NATO that provoked the war in Ukraine through imperialist expansionism aimed at Russia,” added the statement.

The SACP further said that the hypocritical imperialist regime of the US under its “Monroe Doctrine” does not permit any country to do in the western hemisphere what it does in other global regions. The party pointed out that last year, the United States Embassy and Consulate in South Africa had issued what they called a security alert as part of the US government, alleging it has “received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022”. The SACP said that what did not make sense, was that the statement concluded that there was “no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack.”