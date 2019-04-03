Ferdi Barnard at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission amnesty hearings.

The SACP has slammed the release of former apartheid-era death squad member Ferdi Barnard. The convicted killer was released on Tuesday after serving 20 years.

In 1998, Bernard was convicted of murdering anti-apartheid activist David Webster and attempting to kill former justice minister Dullah Omar, among the many atrocities he committed, while working as an undercover operator for the notorious Civil Co-operation Bureau (CCB).

He was convicted of numerous charges, including murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of firearms.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha granted Bernard parole last month, prior to his release.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said there are still many injustices that were birthed and intensified by the apartheid regime.

“We will obtain the complete report that was considered by the minister, to take into account the comments that were made by everybody, including the affected families.

“We have our central committee meeting next month - after the elections, taking into account the details we will make a determination of the course of action that we need to adopt having looked at the report,” said Mashilo.

He added that complete justice has not been done to uncover all the atrocities that were a direct result of apartheid and the struggle was not over until all the guilty parties were held liable.

Webster was a revered academic and a human rights activist. He was gunned down by Barnard in 1989, outside his home in Troyeville, Johannesburg, while returning from shopping with his wife.

Barnard was convicted of killing Webster only 10 years later. At the trial, Barnard’s ex-wife, Maryna Language told the Pretoria High Court that the CCB supplied Barnard with a hit list, which had Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu on it.

Tutu later headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which looked into atrocities committed during apartheid. Other people allegedly on the list were Webster, South West African People’s Organisation activist Anton Lubowski and SACP leader Chris Hani.