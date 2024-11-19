SACP to redefine alliance dynamics ahead of pivotal conference

As South Africa gears up for the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) 5th Special National Conference, the party is poised for significant introspection and possible transformation within its relationships in the tripartite alliance comprising the African National Congress (ANC) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu). The four-day event, hosted at Birchwood Hotel, scheduled for December 11 to 14, will address growing tensions between the SACP and the ANC, particularly in light of the ANC's recent coalition choices following the May 29 elections.

The SACP’s discontent stems predominantly from the ANC’s decision to align itself with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other smaller parties, a move that has alienated progressive factions, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the MK Party. This decision has not gone unnoticed by SACP leaders, with General Secretary Solly Mapaila emerging as a prominent critic of the ANC’s shift towards the DA, characterising it as a betrayal of the historical struggles that shaped the current political landscape. In an interview with SABC News, Dr Alex Mashilo, spokesperson and Central Committee member of the SACP, hinted at a transformative agenda for the upcoming conference.

“The SACP will focus on asserting its independence during this special conference,” he stated. The party aims to address internal concerns that the current alliance structure compromises its autonomy. “There is a concern from within the SACP grassroots and different layers of leadership that the manner in which the alliance is structured has the unintended consequence of subverting the independence of the SACP,” he emphasised.

The urgency for this autonomy has been underscored by recent coalition arrangements, which SACP leaders argue bolster the influence of historically privileged parties over the ANC, undermining the party’s foundational values. Mapaila, while speaking at the party’s recent fundraising initiative, issued a scathing critique of the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU) and the DA’s involvement. “The prioritisation of the right-wing, neo-liberal, white-led DA in a predominantly African and black country is problematic,” he asserted.

As pressure mounts, the SACP is at a critical juncture, contemplating its future within a partnership that, according to its leaders, no longer serves its agenda. “Following the SNC, we are likely to see an outcome that asserts the independence of the SACP in all terrains of the struggle, including the electoral terrain,” promised Dr Mashilo, signalling that a renewed focus on self-determination is imminent. The SACP’s upcoming conference is anticipated to set the tone for the party's role in the evolving political landscape, particularly as South Africa continues to grapple with significant socio-economic challenges.