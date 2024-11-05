SACP’s Solly Mapaila claims Ramaphosa unfit for ANC renewal amid Phala Phala controversy

Following yet another audacious declaration by SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila, who once again sparked controversy by claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa is unfit to head the party’s renewal process in light of the Phala Phala farm issue, the ANC has stayed silent. This latest salvo amid many others over the ANC’s coalition with the DA has underscored the brewing tensions within the African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP).

The latest criticism follows Mapaila’s increasing scrutiny of the ANC’s coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the broader ramifications of leadership decisions stemming from recent scandals. Mapaila’s remarks have intensified after the ANC secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, and other party members labelled his views as unfortunate and damaging to the party’s unity. Speaking on a podcast, Mapaila reiterated his long-held reservations about Ramaphosa, particularly regarding the president’s alleged involvement in the infamous Phala Phala farm scandal, which implicates him in unlawful activities.

“Two weeks before the Nasrec conference, I spoke about the current president following the parliamentary report on Phala Phala. I was asked whether this President can represent any sense of renewal. “I said no; it is not possible because he is heavily contaminated by scandals,” a defiant Mapaila stated, asserting the need for a leader who can authentically embody renewal through ethical and moral leadership. These remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny of Ramaphosa’s presidency, not only due to the farm scandal but also regarding the controversial sealing of documents related to the matter, which critics say raises serious questions about transparency and accountability.

Political commentator Mzoxolo Mpolase, in response to Mapaila’s comments, described them as reductionist, emphasising that the ANC's renewal is a multifaceted challenge that extends beyond the issues faced by an individual leader. “The Phala Phala allegations against Ramaphosa are just one small reflection of the ANC's broader challenges,” he commented, suggesting that addressing corruption within leadership ranks is merely a starting point in a much larger context of reform. Meanwhile, Professor Seepe reinforced Mapaila’s sentiments by arguing that Ramaphosa's entanglement in the Phala Phala scandal diminishes his credibility on issues of law and governance.

“Mapaila is correct to say that he is not the right person to lead the ANC renewal process having been implicated in the Phala Phala farm scandal and the sealing of the CR7 documents which points to corruption and financial inducements,” Seepe remarked, highlighting the irony of a leader with serious allegations against him advocating for renewal. Further complicating ANC dynamics, the ongoing partnership with the DA under the Government of National Unity (GNU) has stirred dissent among ANC members. IOL reports that, in September, after Mapaila’s numerous attacks on the ANC and its decision to partner with the DA as part of the seventh administration following this year’s elections, ANC’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula slammed Mapaila for “unfortunate” remarks regarding the GNU, branding the remarks as an insult.