Johannesburg - The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) is allegedly planning to picket in solidarity with the seven black Eldorado Park Secondary teachers that the community does not want in the school after a dispute with the principal.
According to the DA Shadow MEC for Education Khume Ramulifho, the planned picket is for October 11 and 14.
Ramolifho said as the DA, they were calling on the department to address the matter urgently as learners cannot afford to lose a day of learning and teaching.
He added that as part of the picket, some of the Sadtu-affiliated members in the Gauteng Central District have also planned not to submit learners’ marks and reports.
“Sadtu does not prioritise learners interest on top of their agenda. It is unacceptable that learners must suffer because of a dispute between the union and the department,” Ramulifho said.