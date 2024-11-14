SAFA president Danny Jordaan and co-accused granted bail amid fraud allegations. SAFA President Danny Jordaan and his co-accused have been granted bail following serious fraud and theft allegations.

Their legal team claims the charges are part of a smear campaign by disgruntled former employees. The South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan along with his co-accused CFO Gronnie Hluyo, Trevor Neethling and his entity (Grit Communications), suggests that this is an internal battle over positions by disgruntled former employees. South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan and co-accused appear before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrates court,for allegations of R1.3 million fraud and theft. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers The trio were granted bail of R20,000 each, they appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The appearance is consequent to the trio's arrest on Wednesday morning in Johannesburg after warrants were issued for them following an intensive investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Johannesburg into allegations of R1.3 million fraud and theft. Hawks spokesperson said the allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, Jordaan used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a Public Relations company without authorisation from the SAFA Board. The president is also reported to have violated SAFA statutes thus prejudicing SAFA an actual loss of R1.3 million.

Mogale said the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation charged with probing the allegations executed search seizure warrants, March 8, 2024 at SAFA's office where an assortment of electronic gadgets and files were seized for further investigation thus leading to the arrest. South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan and co-accused appear before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrates court,for allegations of R1.3 million fraud and theft. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers “The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted R20 000 bail each with conditions. The conditions imposed included that the trio should not interfere with the witnesses, Neethling and Hluyo to surrender their passports to the investigating officer, Dr Jordaan was allowed to retain his passport, must report to the court before travel and until such time that his position at SAFA changes, the condition will be revised. In relation to outside travel Jordaan should avail himself to the court. Neethling and Hluyo should apply to the court to travel outside SA as the need arises and not to change their verified addresses,” said Mogale.

The case was postponed to December 5, 2024 for docket disclosure. Jordaan told the court that he earns no salary at SAFA but renders services voluntarily with an honorarium payment of between R0.00 and R100 000 annually depending on the performance of the soccer body. He owns two houses worth R10 million in Sandton, Gauteng and Gqeberha, Eastern Cape with furniture valued at R2 million and two cars.

Neethling said he earns R45 000 as he is a sole director of his company, through his legal representative, he requested to pay bail of R10.000 however, Magistrate Phillip Venter granted him R20.000 bail instead. Hloyo earns over R60.000. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the trio were all charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft. “The allegations stem from a 12-month Service Level Agreement (SLA) allegedly entered by SAFA, represented by Jordaan, and Grit Communications in December 2017 for the provision of Public Relations and communication services to SAFA. The State alleges that Jordaan, in contravention of the SAFA statutes, signed the SLA that was neither sanctioned nor approved by SAFA, and that he and Neethling backdated the agreement to 01 October 2017.

Jordaan is alleged to have employed Grit Communications for purposes of protecting his personal image following allegations of rape levelled against him in 2017,” said Mjonondwane. She said Jordaan allegedly acquired protection services worth over R40 000, purported to be for SAFA from Badger Security, during the SAFA 2018 elective congress, whilst these protection services were allegedly exclusively rendered to him. “According to SAFA statutes, Jordaan was precluded from doing so, as only the CFO and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SAFA. were authorised to sign contractual agreements. The PR services were already rendered to SAFA by its existing department that handled PR and communication.

Despite full knowledge of the unauthorised and unlawful nature of the actions of both Jordaan and Neethling, it is alleged that Hluyo approved the payments to Grit Communications and Badger Security,” she said. SAFA legal representative Lesedi Mphahlele said yesterday’s case centred around whether or not Jordaan has the authority to sign on behalf of SAFA. “It was a clear ploy to charge the president in order to try and pressurise him to step aside.

The service providers were providing services for SAFA not for him (Jordaan) personally. The Constitution of SAFA under article 39(1) states that the president represents the association legally and that he is entitled to sign on behalf of SAFA. This is just another smear campaign. If you look at the list provided of witnesses provided by the State, its all former disgruntled members of SAFA who tried to change the current leadership of the association,” said Mphahlele. Earlier in the day a group of activists from NotInMyName International gathered outside the Palm Ridge court carrying placards calling for Jordaan to step down. Representative, France Mulaudzi said they travelled all the way from Mamelodi, east of Pretoria to urge Jordaan to vacate the position and give other people a chance.