Safer SA Foundation CEO Phiyega champions multi-stakeholder approach to combat crime in SA

In a passionate call for a united front against crime, General Riah Phiyega, the CEO of the Safer South Africa Foundation (SSAF) and former police commissioner, has emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts that extend beyond the traditional roles of law enforcement and judicial systems. Speaking at the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) Central Executive Committee meeting last week, Phiyega insisted that tackling crime is a shared responsibility that includes all sectors of society.

"Our police are overwhelmed, courts labour tirelessly to tend to an ever-increasing number of cases, and prisons are stretched far beyond capacity," she remarked. Phiyega underscored that the most effective strategy to combat crime is prevention, and education plays a pivotal role in this initiative. The SSAF, alongside its partners, is committed to reaching children during their formative years to educate them about the repercussions of crime and the existence of positive life choices.

Since its inception in 2012, the SSAF has taken significant strides to empower under-resourced communities throughout SA. Through collaborations with government entities, civil organisations, and local schools, the Foundation has developed various programmes aimed at enhancing crime prevention awareness, fostering community cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and ultimately pushing towards a safer society. Demonstrating the efficacy of its initiatives, Phiyega revealed that the SSAF has impacted over 100,000 children across all nine provinces through its flagship Communities and Justice Programme.

This programme invites learners to learn about the criminal justice system's workings and educates them on the social and legal consequences of criminal behaviour. Moreover, the programme connects with courts and correctional facilities, providing children with real-world insights into the repercussions of crime. "We have even taken the programme beyond the school gate to engage with children in after-school programmes, such as youth groups," Phiyega added, highlighting their determination to reach young individuals wherever they are.

Phiyega further emphasised the need for community dialogue, stating that they are not just educating children but also actively engaging with adults in surrounding areas to foster a better understanding of safety issues. By utilising ethnographic research conducted by POPCRU, the Foundation helps communities identify the challenges they face and encourages cooperation with law enforcement. "It takes a village to raise a child. POPCRU is a villager, but we need many more to join us so that we can ensure this village is safe and its members are educated," concluded Phiyega, calling for an expansive network of partnerships that can facilitate meaningful change.