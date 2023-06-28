Safety checklist for people travelling this school holiday

Johannesburg - South Africa's road mortality rate was classified as a “national tragedy” in 2021, with the country's roadways being judged to be among the most deadly in the world. Despite significant efforts in numerous provinces to reduce the annual accident rate, a number of dates on the calendar continue to be notoriously connected with large surges in road accidents and fatalities.

One prominent example is that during long weekends or school vacations, when road trips are popular, motorists are more likely to be involved in car accidents. According to Youlon Naidoo, Executive Head: Claims & Procurement at MiWay Insurance, keeping yourself and your family safe on the road should be a major priority as you look to hit the road to build memories. "MiWay typically sees an upsurge in claims during these times due to increased road accidents. These periods see larger volumes of traffic, with more South Africans opting to take advantage of the extended time away from work and embark on domestic travel experiences with their kids. "The unfortunate reality, however, is that with more motorists on the road being caught up in the excitement, the potential for reckless behaviour and driving under the influence increases significantly, and it is therefore every motorist’s responsibility to put safety first and find ways to prepare for and mitigate the risks that lie ahead."

According to MiWay roadside assistance (MiHelp), calls for roadside assistance made through MiWay are mostly related to car breakdowns, followed by battery jump-starts and flat tires, locksmith assistance, and fuel needs. In light of these common issues and to help road users be as prepared as possible for their long-haul road trips with family and friends, Youlon offered the following tips: Life-saving checks

Checking that your car is roadworthy before you leave is a good safety precaution. Furthermore, before embarking on a road trip, the following inspections should become routine: tyres should be examined for a sufficient degree of tread, and wiper blades should be tested for functionality at all speeds. Furthermore, all front and rear lights, as well as brake lights and indicators, must be inspected. Driver health checks The driver's physical condition and mental attentiveness are also critical on the road. As a result, when travelling with children, organise a few in-car activities to keep the kids occupied, and don't forget the lekker padkos. Furthermore, drivers must plan regular stops along the journey, maintain good airflow in the vehicle, and stay hydrated. A fantastic road trip also needs an amazing playlist, so put one together with your family or friends to ensure an enjoyable and unforgettable drive.

Don’t forget your boot essentials All drivers should invest in their own set of jumper cables, which should also be tested before heading out on the road. Youlon urges motorists not to use damaged jumper cables. Peace of mind