Safety first as theatres postpone major shows, cinemas open up to limitation restrictions

While the reopening of cinemas, theatres, museums and libraries has now been allowed, those whose livelihoods depend on the functioning of these spaces will still not be able to live from the limitations provided. The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, approved the reopening of these spaces, including galleries and archives, in compliance with the measures that have been taken to prevent and combat the spread of Covid19. According to the Disaster Management Act, the cultural spaces may operate provided that only 50 people or less are allowed in order to comply with the health safety protocols. Mthethwa’s directions include the limitation of operating hours, the provision of limited service and limited contact and a limitation on the number of people visiting a space at any given time. In addition, arts and cultural institutions have to submit their plans in writing within 14 days of the publication of the directions.

“It’s completely premature and sadly, irresponsible. As much as we are longing to be back and open, for various reasons, the virus is spiralling and it is an inopportune time as people will not be going to the theatre so regularly. When we do eventually open we will conform to the restrictions and do what we can to follow the right processes,” said Auto and General Theatre ​on the Square ​manager Daphne Kuhn.





“We very strongly hold the health and safety of staff, performers, musicians and the public in high esteem. It wouldn’t be viable in any case to open for 50 people.”

Kuhn said the theatre was doing activations on social media platforms to keep the theatre as alive as possible.

“From messages to video clips and past productions. We are hoping all will fall into place. It has been a huge loss because I am still paying rent, running costs, staff costs with no income. But right now, it just would not be right to open up.”

Meanwhile, Joburg Theatre has decided to postpone the Cinderella Pantomime to next year.

Joburg City Theatres’ chief executive Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema said after assessing the associated risks, the practicality under the current restrictions was improbable.

“The protection of our audiences and staff members is of paramount importance. We can only hope that by late next year, Covid-19’s virus curve will be flattened or the virus will be completely eliminated.”

Janice Honeyman’s pantomime Cinderella was to have been presented on The Nelson Mandela Theatre stage from October 31 to December 20. The popular festive season family spectacular has been postponed and will now be on stage from November 6 to December 24 2021. It is hoped that all the company members already announced for 2020 will be able to return to the show for the 2021 season.

“Under current Covid-19 government guidelines allowing for the reopening of theatres during this level 3 lockdown with an audience capacity of 50 persons or less and a limitation on performers and crew to a maximum of 15 persons, it had become completely impractical for the theatre to move forward with the pantomime. It leaves a huge hole in my theatre-year, and in the actors’, creative team members’ and, of course, the audiences’ lives,” said writer and director of the pantos, Janice Honeyman.

Makhaola Ndebele, artistic director at Joburg City Theatres said they would be utilising the smaller venues to host smaller shows with five casts or less where they can have limited audiences.

"We will have short runs (about four days) and record the shows, because we won't be able to sustain through the audiences so the idea is to build a stronger online presence and then start to see if we can leverage on that. Our year begins in July and ends in June so we are in the first quarter now. The first two quarters we will record and put the shows on online sites. 50 is a little but it helps."

"We have been working on upgrades for our main stage and they had been phased in for the next three years because of all the programming, so the lockdown has given us time to focus on that."

South Africa’s leading cinema chains Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro are putting precautionary measures of physical distancing in place and increasing sanitising regimes to ensure the safety of staff and customers once cinemas are able to open.

For cinema chains like Ster Kinekor which have been closed since March, the latest limited restrictions will allow for operations to begin again.

“Ster-Kinekor cinemas will operate in line with the permitted number of 50 guests per auditorium (excluding staff). We believe that cinemas are uniquely positioned to adapt to Covid-19 as we are naturally geared for the management and flow of cinemagoers and have regulated seating to manage social distancing. We have also marked the foyer floors for social distancing as well as implemented show staggers to manage the number of people in our foyers. We will ensure stringent hygiene protocols are in place to ensure the safety of our guests and staff,” said head of marketing Lynne Wylie.

She added that to limit contact, no transactions will take place in cinema and all movie tickets and snacks must be purchased through the Ster-Kinekor App or on the website.



