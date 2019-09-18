The Gauteng department of community safety has condemned the conduct of a driver who drove her car with a traffic officer on her bonnet. Picture: Twitter screenshot

Johannesburg - The safety of female law enforcement officers is under spotlight following two incident that were recorded and went viral on social media. In the first instance a man was seen swearing at a Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) officer during a roadside check on Allandale Road while another video making the rounds show a traffic officer clinging on to the bonnet of a speeding.

In a video that was tweeted by Crime Air Network (REZA) a man identified as ‘Mr Becker’ could be seen giving a female officer a middle finger as demands to see the officer’s appointment card.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the incident took place on Allandale Road near Mall of Africa at around 9.30 on Saturday, September 14.

“The driver was stopped by JMPD officers during a roadside check, where he refused to stop for first officer and the second officer managed to stop him,” Minnaar added.

Minnaar further added that the driver swore at the officer asked to see her appointment card.

According to Minnaar the man was arrested and detained at Midrand police station on charges of crimen injuria, obstruction of police officers to perform their duty and resisting arrest.

Midrand police spokesperson Constable Matome Tlamela confirmed the arrest and said the man was released on a R1000 bail the same day. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

“Disrespect of JMPD officers will never be tolerated, anyone who disrespects the JMPD uniform and the badge will be harshly dealt with and will be arrested,” Minnaar said.

In another separate incident, a 27-year-old female driver was arrested after she drove off with a female traffic officer who was cling to the bonnet of her car.

In the video the female officer from the Gauteng Traffic Police was seen holding tight on a bonnet of a sedan as the driver continues driving until a traffic police minibus blocked her from the front.

The department’s spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said investigations revealed that the incident happened in Krugersdorp on Friday, September 13.

According to Morwane, the traffic officer was in the process of issuing the driver with a traffic fine for using her cellphone while driving.

“The driver chose to drive off and in the process the officer tried to stop her,” Morwane said.

Morwane added that the driver was immediately arrested for failing to comply with an instruction of a traffic officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

He added that the initial fine for using a cellphone while driving was also issued.

