Stars put on their spring best to launch the new luxury range of sunglasses from high end brands earlier in the week.

Sunrise's Penny Lebyane, who recently spoke at The Star's Women's Day Luncheon, the ever graceful Cindy Nell-Roberts, Kaya FM's Bridget Masinga, songstress Lira and Jenna Dover all made an appearance at Montecasino Palazzo's Rosa Venue.

​The gorgeous​ TV presenter and actress​ Sha​s​hi Naidoo and​ eternally youthful personality ​ Zuraida Jardine were also looking their spring best at the exclusive VIP launch ​of the Safilo Group's niche eyewear collections from various luxury brands.

On Tuesday evening the Group presented the Elie Saab F/W 2017/2018 eyewear collection. The collection celebrates femininity with intricate romantic designs and sophisticated styles through the precious metals- gold plated, palladium detail and crystals- they are crafted from.





Fashion, luxury and lifestyle collections from Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Dior and Givenchy were also unveiled. With fashion season already underway, August is the month in SA where new collections are unveiled.

This season's focus is on shape, with unconventional frames being more widely accepted and being used as fashion statements. The 90's trends are also back with smaller, streamlined lenses as well.





Classic styles are being updates with the use of subversive lens shapes and angular geometric frames for the season. People can also look forward to genderless sunglasses.

Commercial Head of India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) for Safilo Group, Kyriakos Kofinas​ said the Elie Saab and Dior haute couture range arrival in the country meant SA was completing the ​portfolio of the top Safilo brands in the country.

"South Africa is an important market for us. We started here 20 years ago and will invest a lot more in the future. We believe this is a place of high fashion and style orientation so it's the place to be really with these top brands. Now you don't have to travel abroad to find all these luxury brands," said Kofinas.

