Saftu leadership squabbles continue as Numsa threatens to recall Vavi

Johannesburg - The general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, could lose his position as a top official of the federation as tensions simmer with the National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa). The Star has seen a letter sent to Vavi from the leadership of Numsa asking him to write to the union motivating why he should not be recalled from Saftu as a Numsa deployee.

The union has accused Vavi of bringing Numsa into disrepute and engaging in public attacks on the leadership of the union. Vavi has also been seen as a close ally of Ruth Ntlokotse, who had taken Numsa to court over the union’s national congress last year. "Your attack against the union forced the Numsa general secretary to respond to your destructive and damaging allegations, including your allegation that Numsa is no longer a campaigning union.

“He had to set the record straight in the Secretariat report to the 11th national congress, where he responded to your damaging allegations against both the union and the union leadership. “It was necessary to set the record straight as it was clear that your addresses in both the Eastern Cape and Western Cape were not constructive criticism aimed at building, strengthening, and unifying Numsa as a union. “On the contrary, you were clearly running a campaign to swell divisions and to liquidate the union’s unity," the letter said.

The letter, signed by Numsa secretary general Irvin Jim, further accused Vavi of spreading malicious lies about the union in public. "Moreover, your propaganda and malicious attack against the union was plainly full of demonstrable untruths and lies." The Star understands that Vavi is losing support within the Numsa NEC. Some have even described his attitude towards Numsa as divisive.

Sources within the NEC said they were also shocked at an announcement that Vavi had made concerning Saftu’s support of a planned national shutdown by the EFF. "Numsa cannot allow the aforesaid unacceptable state of affairs to prevail. Accordingly, you are required to provide written reasons, on or before 5pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023, as to why Numsa should not recall you," the letter said. The Star had contacted the office of the secretary general of Saftu for comment.