Saftu second deputy president Ntlokotse must go—Numsa

Johannesburg - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) wants its expelled former second deputy president, Ruth Ntlokotse, gone. This comes after Numsa, in May this year, expelled Ntlokotse from the union following a back-and-forth spat emanating from a Labour Court interdict that demanded that Numsa suspend its congress until it complies with its own constitution before proceeding with electing new leaders.

This interdict was lodged by Ntlokotse days before the Numsa congress was due to take place in Cape Town in July 2022. Last week, Numsa held its Special Central Committee (SCC) meeting called by its president, Andrew Chirwa, to resolve some of the issues, including finalising Ntlokotse’s full expulsion from all structures following her failed appeal to be reinstated. Ntlokotse was expelled in May after she was found guilty of three counts of misconduct, including gross insubordination, violating the principle of democratic centralism, and sowing dissent and division in the union.

Last week’s SCC meeting also took the matter further through a letter to Saftu in order to get the federation affiliated with Numsa to consider expelling Ntlokotse from her role as Saftu president on the back of her expulsion from Numsa. The Star has seen a letter to Saftu that details the reasons for Ntlokotse’s proposed removal from Saftu. The letter dated July 10, 2023, states that Numsa’s National Executive Committee ("NEC") resolved to expel comrade Ruth Ntlokotse as a member of NUMSA after she had exercised her right to appeal in terms of Chapter 8 of the Numsa constitution.

“Numsa general secretary (Irvin Jim), on behalf of the Numsa national office bearers, convened a special central committee (SCC) meeting to hear the appeal, which took place on July 7, 2023. “After deliberations, the SCC resolved to dismiss Comrade Ruth’s appeal and uphold her expulsion from Numsa,” the letter says. As such, Numsa has requested that Saftu consider expelling her from her current position in part because of the provisions of the Saftu constitution, which say any office bearer who loses his or her position is automatically disqualified from holding a higher position.

“Subsequently, Numsa does so with reference to the provision of the Saftu constitution in terms of Chapter 9 Clause 2, which provides that a loss of position as shop steward and eligibility to remain an elected office bearer— if a shop steward is no longer employed or loses his or her position, they are then disqualified from being an office bearer of the Federation. A transition period may be agreed upon until a new election takes place,” the letter to Saftu states. It is reported that this move comes after Chirwa, who chaired the SCC meeting, explained to Ntlokotse that the appeal was in line with Chapter 8, Clause 3 of the NUMSA constitution following a decision of the NEC expelling her after she was found guilty on three counts of misconduct at a disciplinary hearing, which was chaired by an independent chairperson, Charlie Higgs, in May. Ntlokotse was accused of gross insubordination for refusing to comply with a lawful and reasonable instruction to return the union’s motor vehicle, laptop, and cellphone; failure to comply with the constitutional duties as a member and NOB of the union by violating the principle of democratic centralism; and undermining organisational discipline, amongst many other offences against her.

Speaking to The Star, Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku said the federation had received the letter from Numsa and was yet to make a determination on its content. "We can confirm having received a letter from Numsa, which we are yet to respond to as Saftu. However, we will, in due time, communicate our clear position on this matter," Shaku said.