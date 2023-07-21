Saftu welcomes interest rate announcement

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed a decision by the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) to keep interest rates unchanged. SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee did not hike the interest rates.

They left the repurchase (repo) rate at 8.25% and the prime lending rate at 11.75%. The announcement from the Reserve Bank governor was met with a sigh of relief from many consumers and home and vehicle owners. ‘’Saftu is opposed to using interest rates as tools to fight inflation. As we have explained previously, interest rate hikes are inhumane, with dire consequences for the living standards of ordinary workers, creating unemployment, pushing small business traders out of business, and dampening the productive sectors of the economy as a whole,” the federation said.