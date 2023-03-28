SAFW Spring Summer 23 Collections promises a compelling showcase

Johannesburg - The South African Fashion Week’s (SAFW) Spring Summer 23 Collections will showcase compelling fashion trends at the Mall of Africa from April 20 to 23. All the designers showing collections at SAFW this season, including Federico Cina, will also meet fashion institutes, trade associations, media and companies to exchange experiences, knowledge and creative styles.

It will also host both a contingent of designers and models from neighbouring Mozambique Fashion Week as well as this year’s participants in the groundbreaking collaborative Italian/South African Fashion Bridges – I Ponti della Moda –project. Now in its 26th year, the country’s top fashion design platform, organised with the support of Mall of Africa, Mr Price, Cruz Vodka, Oppo, Carlton Hair, and M.A.C. make-up, the SAFW SS23 will host 11 shows over three days and show 39 collections. “Regional and intercontinental collaborations such as these allow all parties to knit networks of beneficial mutual support. They allow us to share skills and insights, open unexplored business opportunities, and ultimately, to extend the sphere of our respective creative visions beyond our familiar borders,” said director Lucilla Booyzen.

According to Booyzen, the return of fashion chain Mr Price as the headline sponsor of the New Talent Search marks another exciting development. Traditionally, the opening show of the new season is also one of the most watched events for its proven track record for early detection of the top emerging creatives. This year’s entrants were again challenged to demonstrate their talent for print development as well as their unreserved commitment to a sustainable fashion future. “The support of a leading fashion mover and shaker such as Mr Price gives immeasurable impetus to the determination of our new generation of designers to clean up fashion’s act with an unequivocal commitment to a sustainable and healthy practice,” said Booyzen.