SAHIF leads South Africa’s leap into earthquake proof homes

Johannesburg - An unprecedented earthquake that shook Johannesburg this week has prompted an extraordinary response from the South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF). SAHIF has announced its plans to build innovative, earthquake-proof homes using 3D concrete printing technology, aiming to reshape the country's landscape and solve its chronic housing shortage.

Residents around Boksburg, said to be the quake's epicentre, were left with damaged buildings, cracked walls, and collapsed roofs because of the tremor. In a bold move, SAHIF has entered a joint venture with CyBe Construction, a Dutch firm renowned for its expertise in 3D concrete printing and the development of earthquake-resistant materials. This collaboration could transform the construction industry in South Africa, where the demand for affordable, quality housing far outstrips supply. Rali Mampeule, the CEO of SAHIF, expressed how this recent seismic event underlined the country's pressing need for resilient and sustainable housing. "Not only are 3D printed houses more affordable and quicker to build, but we also know they are sturdy enough to withstand seismic forces that took us by surprise this week," he said.

This novel technology allows architects and engineers to work in synergy, designing and constructing buildings that can withstand the energy produced during seismic events. In addition to their robustness, these homes are designed to incorporate materials such as steel and polymer, ensuring their resilience against earthquakes without compromising on their beauty and style. Central to this innovation is the CyBe Mortar, a super-strong, earthquake-resistant concrete made for 3D printing. When complemented with the enhanced graphene polymer from the UK manufacturer 2-DTech, these advanced materials promise superior durability and flexibility - key features for constructing earthquake-proof homes. South Africa's housing shortage is both serious and severe. According to the 2019 General Household Survey from Statistics SA, around 13% of the nation's 59 million people live in informal settlements, and an estimated 2.5 million affordable homes are needed to bridge this gap.

Mampeule said that the collaborative venture offers hope. During a successful on-site training exercise at the University of Johannesburg, CyBe's mobile 3D concrete printer demonstrated its capacity to build a complete house within five days. "Introducing these innovative 3D printed, earthquake-proof homes offers a sustainable solution to the country's housing shortage and reassures residents of their safety," Mampeule said. As SAHIF keeps pushing innovative boundaries in the housing sector, Mampeule expressed optimism that this innovative venture would accelerate the country's stride towards secure housing for all citizens. "We have a significant housing deficit, a problem that has persisted for many years. With the blueprint for resilient, cost-effective housing at our fingertips, we can accelerate constructing a safe and secure future for all our citizens," Mampeule concluded.