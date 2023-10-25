The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), ranked the highest in the trustworthiness survey globally, highlights the importance of the reliability of financial statements before investors can invest their hard-earned money in any company or organisation. The survey, which was conducted by research firm Edelman, ranked SAICA in the top position in a ground-breaking global professional trust survey.

It is revealed that over 1 300 participants in eight global markets took part in the survey, including South Africa, England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Fieldwork was conducted between March 30 and June 30. The survey examined four key aspects of trust: ability, integrity, dependability, and purpose. Ninety-one percent of South African businesses now recognise chartered accountants as their foremost allies in confronting economic adversity. It is explained that the veracity of financial statements, which is indicative of the financial status of the company, enables prospective and existing investors to make informed investment decisions and gives them peace of mind in the full knowledge that they will get a return on their investments.

Freeman Nomvalo, the CEO of SAICA, says the findings of the study represent a major accolade for SAICA and the profession that continues to work tirelessly to maintain and improve auditing and professional services standards. The study further promotes ongoing transformation, seen as vital to the growth of the South African economy. Nomvalo says he is confident that the report and South Africa’s newfound status as “the number one most trusted in the world”, will further entrench the economic and social relevance of members while encouraging new entrants into the profession.

“I am grateful to have served this magnificent institute with such talented and resolute colleagues. Five years ago, I could not have imagined that we would be celebrating an achievement of this magnitude. In January 2024, I will be handing over the number one most trusted chartered accountancy institute in the world to new leadership, believing it will grow from strength to strength,” Nomvalo says. He further adds that, “in our journey in the pursuit of excellence and trust, leadership is not merely about reaching the summit but ensuring that each step taken is firm, intentional, and purpose-driven. At SAICA, we have not just achieved accolades but have built a legacy of integrity and excellence. As we now stand atop this global pinnacle of trustworthiness, it is a testament to every chartered accountant’s commitment to South Africa. Success is not an accident; it’s a choice, and together, we have chosen to lead with unwavering dedication.” It is reported that accounting scandals that have torpedoed colossal corporations such as Enron in the United States and rocked some JSE-listed companies such as Steinhoff, EOH, and Tongaat Hulett have haemorrhaged billions in investor funds, shook investor confidence in governance and accounting officers to the core, and called into question the credibility and ethics of accounting officers.