SAMRC and Thermo Fisher Scientific launch Centre of Excellence in molecular biology

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has joined forces with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to establish a groundbreaking Centre of Excellence dedicated to molecular biology and life sciences education. This ambitious initiative aims to bolster the practical and theoretical training of graduates and laboratory personnel across the African continent, addressing an urgent need for enhanced expertise in these critical fields.

Launched in September, the Centre of Excellence will be located in Pretoria and will offer accredited learning modules and training programmes. These will encompass a wide range of topics, including general laboratory practice, theoretical science, bioinformatics, laboratory management, finance processes, and soft skills development. This multifaceted approach underscores the commitment of both organisations to build a robust pipeline of skilled professionals in South Africa and beyond.

According to Professor Glenda Gray, president and CEO of SAMRC, the partnership is a significant step towards addressing the educational challenges facing the continent. “By bringing together resources, expertise, and knowledge of both SAMRC and Thermo Fisher, the centre aims to accelerate the development of skilled laboratory professionals and build capacity within the continent,” she stated. Under the framework of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), Thermo Fisher Scientific has pledged to supply the centre with essential consumables and instruments, facilitating hands-on training and practical learning.

Concurrently, SAMRC will play a vital role in attracting students to the centre, providing financial assistance and accommodation where necessary to ensure accessibility for all aspiring scientists. This collaboration also focuses on the development of a certified training programme curriculum, leveraging Thermo Fisher’s extensive technical expertise. “This collaboration is part of Thermo Fisher’s Global Health Equity (GHE) initiative, which focuses on strengthening infrastructure and addressing public health concerns related to infectious diseases in low and middle-income countries,” explained Urmi Prasad Richardson, Thermo Fisher’s president for Europe, Middle East and Africa.