Samro throws its support behind music creation with R2.5 million

Johannesburg - The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) dedicates its resources to its Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF), which awards R2.5 million for the creation of new music works. This is to help its members reignite their creativity and create new musical works that will enable them to earn an income.

Local beneficiaries, such as the popular artist Zakwe, have expressed gratitude for the funding and thanked Samro for the opportunity. "I would like to thank Samro for this opportunity and the funding, as this is the best push an artist can get when working on an album — Siyabonga! I have made an amazing album. Through this funding, I managed to get the features I wanted; I used a proper studio and production," Zakwe said. Another past beneficiary of the MSCF is songwriter and musician Nontsikelelo Mazwai, who appreciates the support she received from Samro, saying that the business side of music can be tough to navigate.

Mazwai also shared words of advice for aspiring musicians. "Be realistic about your budget. The release of a musical artwork has many facets and people that need to be paid for," said Mazwai. This year marks the third instalment for MSCF, and the organisation revealed that they are making R2.5 million available for the MCSF for 100 qualifying members to receive a micro-grant of R25 000 each.

It is revealed that, inclusive of this year’s contribution, the MCSF would have distributed over R7 million to more than 300 qualifying Samro members since its inception in 2021. The MSCF was established in 2021 as a relief fund for Samro members to enable them to maintain momentum in the music industry during the lockdown period. Since its start, this initiative has proven to be tremendously successful, with recipients representing various musical genres in South Africa being supported to continue creating new works.

The MSCF intends to contribute towards creating new original musical works that have not been published, publicly performed, or broadcast, including new original compositions or the completion of unpublished musical works such as an EP, album, video, or score. It offers an opportunity to help Samro members who are authors and composers regain their presence in the ever-changing landscape of the music industry by continuously creating new musical works. The organisation also recognises the significant gender disparity in the music industry and is dedicated to creating a more equitable environment for all its members. As part of this commitment, the organisation encourages more women composers to apply for the MCSF.