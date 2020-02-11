Three Samwu employees from the Rand West Municipality in Gauteng will stand trial this week in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly stealing money meant for their colleagues’ Christmas spending.
Jackey Tshabalala, who works in the municipality’s payroll section, and Letitia Nonkosi Mafuta and Anna Nomakhedu Mdange, both listed as general workers, are accused of siphoning off more than R3.5m from a progressive fund that was meant to bring Christmas cheer to employees.
The accused have said they are innocent.
According to the charge sheet, which The Star has seen, Samwu, as the recognised trade union in Rand West, received authority to form a social club called Abasebenzi Christmas Club for its members.