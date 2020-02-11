Samwu reeling after 'theft' of R3.5m Christmas funds









File image: Christmas tree. (Independent UK). The alleged theft of a staggering R3.5million that was meant for year-end Christmas cheer has rocked the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu). Three Samwu employees from the Rand West Municipality in Gauteng will stand trial this week in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly stealing money meant for their colleagues’ Christmas spending. Jackey Tshabalala, who works in the municipality’s payroll section, and Letitia Nonkosi Mafuta and Anna Nomakhedu Mdange, both listed as general workers, are accused of siphoning off more than R3.5m from a progressive fund that was meant to bring Christmas cheer to employees. The accused have said they are innocent. According to the charge sheet, which The Star has seen, Samwu, as the recognised trade union in Rand West, received authority to form a social club called Abasebenzi Christmas Club for its members.

Seventeen different fraudulent transactions were allegedly made from November 2017 to August 2018, with the largest transfer amounting to almost R1.4m.

“The objective of the club was to save funds through contributions deducted from their salaries to be disbursed at year-end in accordance with each member’s contribution.

“The contributions were collected from the employees’ salaries on a monthly basis by the city, and deposited into (an) Absa account number,” the sheet reads.

It added that Tshabalala, Mafuta and Mdange were signatories and administrators of the account. The three accused are facing 17 charges, each relating to transactions they allegedly made to themselves.

A detailed breakdown of each of the transactions shows that Tshabalala, who is responsible for the payroll, supposedly made the most money, with more than R2.8m allegedly making its way into her Absa account.

The State further claims that R447639.74 was moved into Mafuta’s Absa account, while just over R200 000 went into Mdange’s Capitec account.

Samwu’s national spokesperson Papikie Mohale referred all queries to Kgosi Breedt, the union’s regional secretary in the West Rand.

Breedt confirmed on Monday that he was aware of the pending case, but said he couldn't comment further as it was a private matter. However, Breedt said he was representing all three accused in the internal disciplinary matter.

He said he believed that the workers were innocent.