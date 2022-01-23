SANBS needs your blood to urgently save lives

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has urged citizens to donate blood amid critically low stock levels. SANBS said that the past couple of months have been dire and they have called on current and potential donors to help replenish blood stocks which currently stand at just 2.2 days and to ensure that there is sufficient supply to all patients when needed, the blood stock level needs to be at 5 days.

SANBS Medical Director, Dr Karin van den Berg, said that the national health system is currently in danger of being crippled by the blood shortage that is currently being experienced. “The truth is that we have seen a decline in donations and this immediately puts thousands of lives at risk for as long as we cannot meet the demand from hospitals,” said van den Berg. SANBS said that this shortage may potentially lead to not only the need to cancel some elective surgeries and any non-emergency procedures but also in restricting the supply of blood products to patients with chronic illness requiring frequent transfusions such as cancer patients.

Signage outside the South African National Blood Service, Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Van den Berg said that maintaining a safe and adequate blood supply is critical for the nation’s health care delivery and an imperative to allow the medical community to continue to save lives. “If the blood products are not readily available, elective surgeries may need to be postponed and in a worst-case scenario, when a hospital does not receive required blood products, even crucial products, even crucial procedures may need to be delayed,” she said. SANBS said that there is a ray of hope as anyone with good health that meets the basic criteria for blood can donate and anyone who is vaccinated or not can help.