SANBS urges donors to give the gift of life this weekend

Johannesburg – The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling on current and potential blood donors to donate blood and help save lives this Freedom Day and Workers Day long weekend. SANBS said that blood transfusions take place every 39 seconds in South Africa, making it critical for blood stocks to remain high.

"Fewer than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors, and a unit of blood only lasts 42 days after donation. For this reason, it is important for blood donors to donate regularly. “With the current battle to keep blood stocks stable, we call upon the generosity of South Africans to give the gift of life and join us in our mission to ensure a stable blood supply for those in need," said Thandi Mosupye, senior manager of marketing, communication, and brand at SANBS. The blood service's campaign, #TheColourOfOurBlood, which emphasises the fact that blood is the same colour for all people regardless of race, ethnicity or culture, works to increase awareness of the importance of regular blood donations.

This campaign promotes the public blood donation centres run by SANBS, which may be found by simply clicking on a map of donor centres. Additionally, SANBS is urging South Africans to encourage businesses or other social organisations to hold blood drives in workplaces or community centres. "During this period, all our major centres will be open. By visiting our website and clicking on the Donor Centre map, members of the public can find donation sites near their homes or travel destinations," Mosupye added. SANBS said donating blood is safe, easy, and only takes 30 minutes.