SANDF to undertake community outreach programmes in KwaZulu-Natal

Johannesburg – The SA military says it will be hosting the 2023 Armed Forces Day (AFD) at Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal from February 6-22. In a statement, the SANDF said the event comprises a series of planned activities culminating in the main parade on February 21.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate at the event. “AFD is one of the most significant events with spectacular activities on the SANDF’s yearly calendar and is hosted in different provinces on a rotational basis. The SANDF, with the event, purports to, among other things, honour serving members who serve the nation with pride and pay special tribute to soldiers who paid the ultimate price and lost their lives in the line of duty,” said the SANDF. According to the SANDF, Armed Forces Day 2023 is to focus on community outreach programmes that will benefit the community of King Cetshwayo District.

“The South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) will officially launch a five-year project on February 18 at the Macekane sports field under the City of Umhlathuze, aimed at rendering free medical assistance to those without access to medical facilities and also those who cannot afford it. “The programme is called the Owethu Project, which will render eye care, oral health, and animal health services. Project Owethu will also pursue university medical students in northern KwaZulu-Natal with scarce skills for military health professions within the SANDF. An SANDF team will be conducting drive recruitment and career awareness at the University of Zululand from February 15-17,” added the statement. The SAMHS will also be working with the Provincial Department of Health in rolling out a free military health services programme from February 6 to 17 at Eshowe Hospital, KwaMsane Clinic, Mhlathuze Sport Grounds and surrounding areas, with medical screenings and oral health education for the schoolchildren at KwaZibonele Primary School before proceeding to Maqhwakwazi Hall.

The SAMHS health care professionals will thereafter go to Thembalimbe Primary School and Dondotha Community Hall. “Simultaneously, some members of SAMHS will advance to Nkandla areas and conduct the same programme at Ekhombe Primary School and medical screenings at Ekhombe Multipurpose Centre,” said the SA military statement. The programme will continue as military medics proceed to Eqhudeni and visit Makhathini Primary School to conduct oral health education and medical screenings at Qhudeni Hall.

