Sandlana to have his day in court

Johannesburg - After many years of ducking, diving and avoiding the courts, the multicrime accused Michael Sandlana will finally have his day in court at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The Star provided an in-depth investigation into Sandlana and revealed a criminal syndicate allegedly manned by the leader of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) Jerusalem faction.

While it took years to bring Sandlana to book, and a plethora of allegations are still unaccounted for, the controversial leader of MG Modise’s breakaway church will finally face the music. Non-governmental organisation Right to Justice will apply to be a friend of the court in a bid to detail Sandlana’s deeds. This time Sandlana is in the box for alleged fraud, after his estranged wife was declared dead while she was still alive.

Michael Bhekumuzi Sandlana grew up at IPHC’s headquarters known as Silo but when the church’s leader, MG Modise, died, Sandlana claimed to be Modise’s biological son and the rightful heir to the church. When Modise’s biological son and the church’s current bishop, Leonard Modise, pushed for a DNA test, Sandlana declined. Sandlana’s wife, Benedicta, lodged a fraud case at the Sandton police station after she discovered that a death certificate had been issued in her name last year. Sandlana was arrested and released on bail, along with those believed to have helped him commit the alleged fraud. Benedicta discovered that fraud had been perpetrated against her after she battled to make transactions using her bank account.

understands that investigations into Sandlana for alleged fraud and possession of illegal firearms, have not ended. also revealed that police files show that Sandlana had two ID numbers and that his pictures were allegedly found on the key rings of the cars used to attack Silo on July 11, 2020, when five people died. Some Modise family members have called Sandlana an impostor pretending to be Modise’s son in order to get his hands on the late bishop’s almost R300million estate.