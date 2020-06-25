Sandton licensing centre closed after Covid-19 case confirmed

Pretoria - Joburg City's public safety department has temporarily suspended services at its Marlboro licensing centre in Sandton after an employee from the bulk licensing unit tested positive for Covid-19.

The centre has been closed from Wednesday until Sunday.

The Covid-19 positive worker is self-isolating at home until full recovery and staff members from all units at the centre have been sent for screening. Those who were in direct contact with the infected employee will undergo testing in self-quarantine.

MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena said the building was immediately closed, pending the process of deep cleaning and disinfection as a precautionary measure and in line with the national department of health protocols and guidelines.

“We wish the affected employee and the family well during this difficult time. The well-being of our staff, especially those on the frontline, is our greatest concern. As such, we will continue to ensure that all the requisite measures and practices for the protection of our employees are in place at all times,” Mokoena said.