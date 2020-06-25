Sandton licensing centre closed after Covid-19 case confirmed
Pretoria - Joburg City's public safety department has temporarily suspended services at its Marlboro licensing centre in Sandton after an employee from the bulk licensing unit tested positive for Covid-19.
The centre has been closed from Wednesday until Sunday.
The Covid-19 positive worker is self-isolating at home until full recovery and staff members from all units at the centre have been sent for screening. Those who were in direct contact with the infected employee will undergo testing in self-quarantine.
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena said the building was immediately closed, pending the process of deep cleaning and disinfection as a precautionary measure and in line with the national department of health protocols and guidelines.
“We wish the affected employee and the family well during this difficult time. The well-being of our staff, especially those on the frontline, is our greatest concern. As such, we will continue to ensure that all the requisite measures and practices for the protection of our employees are in place at all times,” Mokoena said.
“We also encourage all our employees to continue following the necessary preventative measures to stay safe, including the constant and correct wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and adherence to social distancing.”
On Wednesday, the South African Police Service said the Garsfontein police station in east Pretoria was also closed after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told African News Agency that the station was being decontaminated.
She said the police station’s community service centre had been temporarily moved to a boy scout building next door.
Kweza declined to disclose the number of police stations which had had confirmed Covid-19 cases across the Gauteng province.
- African News Agency