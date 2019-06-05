Maurice Rosen, 65, from Sandton. Picture: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

An elderly Sandton man has geared up to participate in the 2019 Comrades Marathon on Sunday, for the 36th time since he was 25. Comrades veteran Maurice Rosen, 65, a financial officer for Camelot International in Houghton, told The Star that it was the feelings and emotions he felt in 1979 when he crossed the finish line after 89km that kept him coming back every year.

“It's just that feeling at the end when you cross that finish line.

"Probably 95% of Comrades is the actual training and you put so much training into it and it is such a special day. I just want to get to the finish line,” he said.

Rosen said he had finished every Comrades he had entered, and he also enjoyed taking part in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and the Two Oceans Marathon.

The early riser said he starts training for the marathon a few months before Comrades by doing smaller weekend marathons in and around Joburg, and the intensity of his training picked up about three months before Comrades.

Over a five-month period, Rosen said, he runs about 2000km in total.

He added there was a 10-week period before the marathon which was crucial for training, and he “buckles down”.

However, the week before the gruelling event he spends most of his time resting.

“It's difficult to train, but I think that it would be more difficult to sit in front of the television and try and watch it. I would say to myself that 'I just want to be there, I have got to be there',” he said.

Rosen ran the marathon for the first time in 1979 when he was a student at the University of the Witwatersrand.

“Then I was studying and I thought to myself that I had done a Comrades and that's fantastic. In 1984 I came back, and ran every year since 1984, except 1995.

"That is the only year I missed since 1984,” he said.

Rosen is a member of the Rocky Road Runners Club, which raises funds to assist with running programmes and running gear for the disadvantaged.

The club also donates money for Ethembeni School for Physically Disabled and Visually Impaired Children in Durban every year.

“Around about halfway they all line up and support the runners, and Rocky have made a donation every year at the Comrades Marathon Expo,” he said.

“It's very emotional and they put out their hands so that when you run past them, you slap their hands.”

Rosen added that he had donated about R100000 to the school this year.