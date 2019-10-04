Member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance, Funzela Ngobeni, joined an Operation Buya Mthetho blitz in Sandton, where the intentional fraudulent actions were uncovered.
The interdepartmental operation, which, among others, aims to bring to book business property owners who continue to flout their obligations to pay their municipal debt. The city said the property owner not only owes millions in arrears but he also illegally connected the said property to a makeshift water connection nearby.
Ngobeni said the filling station was served with a pre-termination notice on August 21 this year and full water restrictions were implemented last week. During the cut-off process, a city official was allegedly offered a R500 000 bribe to restore the water.
“Our follow-up investigation found that the filling station continued to operate despite the water cut, which has led the city to take a decision to effect the removal of the infrastructure supplying water to the filling station,” said Ngobeni.