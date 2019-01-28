File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 42-year-old sangoma has been arrested for allegedly killing his 23-year-old wife and burying her in a shallow grave about 15 meters from their house. Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said they had received information from National Intelligence about a man in Randfontein who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"They also said there was a suspicion that bodies were buried in the yard."

Sibiya said the Flying Squad went to the house where they found the gun and some live rounds and the man suddenly confessed to killing his wife.

"Without provocation, he then blurted out that he killed his wife and buried her in the yard."

Sibiya said the man pointed out where he had buried her and the area was dug up. "We found the wife in a shallow grave, wrapped in a white sheet. She had been shot," said Sibiya.

When neighbours were asked about the wife, they said they last saw her two weeks ago.

The man was arrested for murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. It is not known how long the couple had been married for or where their children were.

"We have to check out the information about the possibilities of other bodies in the yard. We are still investigating and might have to dig up the whole plot.

"The suspect has been detained at the Randfontein Police Station and will appear briefly in the relevant magistrate court soon."

