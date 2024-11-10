Sanlam installs water tanks at Soweto school, spotlighting water scarcity crisis

Amid the water shedding crisis plaguing some parts of Johannesburg, Sanlam installed two water storage tanks on Thursday at Rebongwe Primary School in Meadowlands, Soweto. Sanlam is one of South Africa’s renowned insurance companies, whose Kas’lam community programme aims to address classical issues that continue to challenge schools in the township, such as unreliable water supply that often disrupts learning.

The installation of water tanks at the school is the first phase of this developmental project, marking Sanlam’s milestone to educational sustainability. Rebongwe Primary School’s principal, Tshepo Mngomezulu, expressed gratitude for the water tanks, as the school had long been battling a water shedding crisis, which often disrupted academic proceedings. “These tanks are a game-changer. They ensure our learners can continue their education without interruption,” said Mngomezulu.

He said that with water tanks, there will be minimal interruptions to teaching and learning, especially during times of water scarcity. A school vendor also mentioned that the water tanks would be beneficial to their business operations. “Reliable water access enables us to consistently provide meals for learners who rely on our nutrition programme. This support is about sustaining both education and well-being,” said the vendor.

The executive for marketing and client experiences at Sanlam Retail Mass, Feroza Joosub, asserted that when water scarcity prevails, it threatens educational security "Water security is educational security. When water shortages force schools to close, dreams are put on hold. Through Kas’lam, we’re not just installing water tanks — we are creating ongoing educational opportunities. We hope to inspire other corporate partners to join us in scaling this initiative across South Africa,” said Joosub. She added that Sanlam is committed to building resilient communities.

Therefore, the initiative will expand to more township schools across the province, including Mamelodi in Pretoria. This expansion is expected to aid thousands more learners to access reliable water supplies, ensuring uninterrupted education. "The Kas’lam initiative reflects our belief that sustainable community development starts with addressing fundamental needs. By securing basic infrastructure, we enable communities to focus on growth and advancement,” said Joosub.

Walking in similar footsteps as Sanlam, the Clover Mama Afrika programme recently celebrated National Children’s Day. National Children’s Day is annually commemorated on the first Saturday of November, which highlights the progress towards promoting children’s rights. The Clover Mama Afrika programme is an initiative, where strong matriarchs are supported financially to restore and rebuild their communities.

Teaching her learners, Mama Nolitha Ndalasi operates her centre in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied Just 23 years ago at the inception of the programme, four Mama Afrikas looked after 1500 children every day. Now two decades later, Clover’s manager for the Clover Mama Afrika Trust Professor Elain Vlok explained that these matriarchs have dedicated their lives to supporting the basic needs of 10 500 children on a daily basis nationwide. “The Mama Afrikas do their best to provide basic needs to each child by giving them a home, a peaceful haven where they are kept safe while sleeping, and provided with food, schooling, love, and care.