SANParks suspends all overnight bookings for July due to level 3 rules

The African National Parks (SANParks) has advised customers that it has not opened for overnight accommodation as per level 3 lockdown regulations on leisure and interprovincial travel.

Day self-drives in national parks continue to be permissible for residents of the various provinces that the respective National Parks are located in; visitors are urged to book online and to observe all Covid-19 health protocols while in the park - including exiting the park with as much of their refuse as hygienically possible.

Fundisile Mketeni, SANParks chief executive acknowledged that the organisation is aware that many domestic tourists are eager to enjoy the tranquillity offered by national parks and that they would like to extend the current self-drive opportunities to overnight stays.

All overnight bookings for July have, therefore, been suspended; the public will be advised when bookings open. The organisation advised those with overnight bookings to delay their travel and not cance

Meanwhile KwaZulu-Natal tourism players have adopted an optimistic “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” stance and are doing great things to breathe life back into the industry in the face of the adversity wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic.