SANParks suspends all overnight bookings for July due to level 3 rules
Day self-drives in national parks continue to be permissible for residents of the various provinces that the respective National Parks are located in; visitors are urged to book online and to observe all Covid-19 health protocols while in the park - including exiting the park with as much of their refuse as hygienically possible.
Fundisile Mketeni, SANParks chief executive acknowledged that the organisation is aware that many domestic tourists are eager to enjoy the tranquillity offered by national parks and that they would like to extend the current self-drive opportunities to overnight stays.
All overnight bookings for July have, therefore, been suspended; the public will be advised when bookings open. The organisation advised those with overnight bookings to delay their travel and not cance
Meanwhile KwaZulu-Natal tourism players have adopted an optimistic “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” stance and are doing great things to breathe life back into the industry in the face of the adversity wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tourism KZN’s 360-degree tourism recovery marketing strategy to claw back some of the lost prospects in time for the approaching summer season, kicked off with an inspirational visual message of hope on social media to remind prospective travellers that while it’s been tough "to distance yourself from the warmth of KwaZulu-Natal’s shores, exploring the mountain tops of the uKhahlamba Drakensberg, and dancing to the beat of Zulu warriors", KZN will see you soon”.
Tourism KZN started the MY KZN page as part of the greater destination awareness marketing strategy to ensure that KZN remains top of mind and again quickly becomes the “must visit” destination it was.