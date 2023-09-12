Santaco to join march for drugs action plan hosted by ‘Sizokthola’ host

Johannesburg - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will be joining the march on drugs on Friday, organised by reality TV presenter Xolani Khumalo. The host of the popular Moja Love show, Sizokthola, will be leading a march to the Union Building, where a memorandum will be handed over to the government requesting to implement a national drug master plan.

‘’We want them to implement a national drug master plan with immediate effect. Because the longer we wait, the more our nation dies. Some people are subjected to abuse. I have seen it, and I have walked that path,’’ said Khumalo. Santaco President Abner Tsebe said that the scourge of drug trafficking and drug abuse has been affecting communities for a long time, saying that this negatively influences the commuters they serve. Tsebe added that operators, drivers, and role-players see the suffering it causes on a daily basis, and they say that it is for this reason that they will be assisting in the march and providing transport for those who want to participate.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team, in conjunction with the Boland K9 unit and Crime Intelligence, strategically intercepted Mandrax that were being transported from Gauteng to Cape Town, with an estimated street value of R3 million. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said that after receiving a tip on Monday about the drug trafficking, the team conducted an operation on the N1 highway in Worcester, where they identified a suspicious motor vehicle. ‘’The vehicle was stopped, and during the search, a concealment of suspected drugs was discovered inside the boot,’’ added Hani.