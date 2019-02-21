File Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/ANA

Johannesburg - Santaco has urged their members to learn to used boardroom and "not a barrel of a gun" when resolving issues. This is after two taxi owners were shot and killed in Johannesburg in two separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Tuesday where two gunmen killed a 59-year-old taxi owner from Soweto Taxi Services in Tladi, Soweto.

Naledi police spokesperson, Constable Dakalo Phemula aid the man was shot around 3.30.

“It is alleged that an African male was driving a grey Toyota Professional when he was approached by two unknown African males,” he said

“He parked and upon leaving his vehicle the two men shot at him and ran away,” he added

Constable Phemula said the victim was certified dead at the scene and had sustained two gunshots on his upper body.

“The police are looking for the two suspects and we are appealing to the community to come forward with the information as it will assist in this case, ” he said

The second incident happened on Wednesday morning where another taxi owner was shot in Cosmo City.

It is alleged that he was attacked by three suspects who fired several shots at him before fleeing in a red Volkswagen Golf 1 that had no registration numbers.

Captain Balan Muthan of the Honeydew SAPS confirmed the shooting and said police were still investigating the matter.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) secretary general, Ralph Jones, said it was brought to their attention that two taxi owners were shot.

“We [Santaco] condemn in strong terms these shootings, whether they are internal or external,” Jones said

“Our members must learn to used boardroom not a barrel of a gun when resolving matters,” he added

Jones also urged the police to tighten their string when dealing with taxi violence and that arrest should not be negotiation if someone is found guilty.

“Some of these people are arrested, they later get released because of lack of evidence. Our law enforcement must not negotiate with the perpetrators,” Jones said.

“We also call on the MEC of community safety to launch an intelligence team to work on these taxi killing,” he added.

